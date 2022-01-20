JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 18 points and 16 rebounds as Arkansas State edged past Texas-Arlington 75-70 on Thursday night.
Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills added 16 points each for Arkansas State (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Eaton also had eight assists. Caleb Fields had 12 points and six assists.
David Azore had 18 points for the Mavericks (8-10, 4-3). Patrick Mwamba added 15 points and Nicolas Elame had 11 points.
