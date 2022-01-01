JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Arkansas State beat Georgia Southern 74-56 on Saturday in the Red Wolves' Sun Belt Conference opener.
Arkansas State (10-3) now has won five straight at home.
Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills added 15 points apiece for the Red Wolves. Sills also had five steals. Caleb Fields had 11 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas State.
Georgia Southern was held to a season-low 22 first-half points
Andrei Savrasov scored 13 points for the Eagles (7-6, 0-2) and Kaden Archie 12.
