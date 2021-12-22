FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Omar Gonzalez is following midfielder Sebastian Lletget to Major League Soccer's New England Revolution to play under Bruce Arena, their former coach with the LA Galaxy.
The 33-year-old defender agreed to a two-year contract, the Revolution said Wednesday.
Gonzalez played for the Galaxy (2009-15), Mexico's Pachuca (2016-18) and Atlas (2018-19), and Toronto (2019-21). He was voted MLS Rookie of the Year in 2009 and Defender of the Year in 2011.
He has three goals in 52 international appearances.
Lletget was obtained in a trade with the Galaxy last week. ___
