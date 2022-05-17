OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Johannes Ludwig had the best luge season of his life, then decided that would be the perfect way to end his career.
The German veteran has announced his retirement from competitive sliding, doing so after winning two gold medals — one in men’s singles, the other in the team relay — at the Beijing Games in February. He also was the overall World Cup champion this past season.
“A hard and successful path comes to an end,” Ludwig said in his retirement announcement.
The 36-year-old Ludwig spent three decades competing in luge. He said he will remain connected to the sport as an ambassador for next season’s world championships on his home track in Oberhof, Germany.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.