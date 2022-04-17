OL Reign wasn’t fast Sunday, but they were effective.
Former University of Washington standout Olivia Van der Jagt had a second-half stoppage-time goal to give the home side a 2-1 win against Angel City FC at Lumen Field. The Challenge Cup victory extends the Reign’s unbeaten streak to five matches and keeps them in position to advance to the tournament’s semifinals as the West Division winner.
“We could’ve made a stamp on that game and it took us a little bit longer than we would’ve liked to settle in,” Reign forward Bethany Balcer said. The Bold scored a NWSL-record three goals in the opening 11 minutes of Thursday’s win against the San Diego Wave. Van der Jagt had an assist to Balcer.
“We just have to learn how to problem solve within the game,” Balcer continued. “That’s a great piece that we can learn.”
The Reign (4-0-1) closes out pool play against the Wave on Saturday at Torero Stadium in San Diego. The semifinals are slated for May 4.
Should the Reign advance, they’re unable to host at Lumen due to the Sounders FC's second leg match against Pumas UNAM for the CONCACAF Champions League title. The MLS side is approaching 50,000 tickets sold.
Quinn had a deep, right-footed cross that Ally Watt was able to corral and control to set up the Reign’s opening goal. Watt whipped a left-foot cross to a racing Balcer just outside the box, the latter sending a right-footed shot past ACFC keeper DiDi Haracic in the 34th minute.
Angel City (0-4-1) equalized in the 83rd minute off a poorly cleared corner kick by the Reign. ACFC forward Jun Endo had an improbable angle for a cross in the box to Simone Charley, who headed home the goal.
Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock suffered a knock moments after the score that permitted time for both sides to regroup.
"We were a little flustered," Balcer said.
Van der Jagt had an assist off a corner kick that missed in the 86th minute. Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce had a game-saving save early in second-half stoppage time.
And the Reign kept pressing. Van der Jagt called for the long-distance feed from Lu Barnes, getting turned around midair before looking back to see the attempt got past Haracic for the game-winner.
"Since it was the last couple minutes in the game, we knew we had to put everything forward," said Van der Jagt of the lead-up to her goal. "I know when Lu gets the ball, she can hit a ridiculous ball in, so I knew we had to make the runs. So, we got that chance right before the whistle. … It's been a crazy four days. Getting to start my first game (Thursday), win that and then come in here and it was a tough game but we all fought really hard. It's a whirlwind of emotions."
Nearly all of those expressions showed in Van der Jagt's goal celebration. The Kentridge High grad, who was selected 33rd in the NWSL draft, jumped with arms raised while her Reign teammates crowded her like they won the Cup title.
On the sideline, Reign coach Laura Harvey jumped into assistant coach Sam Laity's arms and nearly reinjured his back, she said.
"I'm not allowed to jump on him anymore," Harvey said. "I do have a reputation for not being good in the draft (but) Olo has been exceptional. We're only scratching the surface with her. She's got an athletic ability. She's got height. She's got presence, which you saw from the goal. And technically, she's very, very, very good. She has quality. She's super fit and that's just going to continue. She's going to be a huge part of this roster moving forward. The fact that she's a local (player) makes it even more sweeter."
Sunday’s game was the second against Angel City, an expansion team playing its first NWSL season. ACFC’s roster includes former Reign players Jasmyne Spencer, Dani Weatherholt and Madison Hammond. The trio were part of the gameday lineup, Spencer clogging up the Reign’s offense on the left side as a starting fullback. She was a reserve attacker for the Reign under former coaches Vlatko Andonovski (2018-19) and Farid Benstiti (2020-21).
Hammond subbed on in the 63rd minute.
Harvey called on her first-choice starters against Angel City after giving most of the internationals a rest Thursday.
Bold forward Tziarra King (ankle) joined Megan Rapinoe (calf) and Angelina (ankle) on the injured list while Rose Lavelle was out due to illness. King suffered her injury against the Wave.
ACFC was without star Christen Press due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Teammates Katie Cousins (hip), Sarah Gorden (knee), Paige Nielsen (illness) and M.A. Vignola (hip) were also unavailable for selection.
"To look at the players that weren't available (Sunday) and the players that weren't available to us on Thursday and to still be putting in performances," Harvey said. "There's an appetite and a mentality to work really hard to win games. … In this league, if you have that mentality, it can really drive you on at certain moments of the season. We're going to need that."
