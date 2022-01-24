DOVER, Del. (AP) — Edward Oliver-Hampton had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jemel Davis recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina State narrowly beat Delaware State 64-62 on Monday night.
Rahsaan Edwards made a layup with 14 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the winning margin.
Antonio TJ Madlock had 12 points for South Carolina State (10-10, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
Zach Kent had 15 points for the Hornets (2-14, 0-4), who have lost 12 straight games. Dominik Fragala added 14 points. Martez Robinson had 11 points and seven assists. He also committed seven turnovers.
