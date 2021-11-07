TORONTO (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice to finish tie for the MLS goals lead with a career-high 19 and D.C. United beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday to close the regular season.
Kamara tied New York City FC's Taty Castellanos for the goals lead, with Castellanos scoring the tying goal in New York's 1-1 tie with Philadelphia. Seattle's Raúl Ruidíaz entered the Sounders' late game against Vancouver with 17 goals.
Steven Birnbaum also scored for D.C. United (14-15-5), which missed the Eastern Conference playoffs when the New York Red Bulls tied Nashville.
Julian Gressel had two assists for the Washington club.
Richie Laryea scored for Toronto (6-18-10).
