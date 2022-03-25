New sights continue for OL Reign.
The team travels to Los Angeles to play Angel City FC on Saturday in the second Challenge Cup matchup. ACFC is one of two new NWSL franchises this season.
The Reign opened tournament group play with a Cascadia derby against the Portland Thorns FC. The 1-1 draw was played at Lumen Field, the Reign’s new home field.
“It was incredible,” Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce said of the setting for her first NWSL start. She began her pro career in 2019 playing for French side Stade de Reims. “As a newer player in this league, it’s cool to be a part of this expansion. Be a part of the time period in the NWSL where we get to play against a new team, even though they’ve pulled some pretty famous players from other teams.”
Angel City’s debut resulted in a 1-1 draw against the San Diego Wave, the other expansion team. ACFC is playing tournament matches at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, Calif. and had about 10,000 in attendance last weekend. Angel City will play NWSL matches at Banc of California Stadium where MLS's Los Angeles FC plays.
The home side featured three former Reign players in the starting lineup against San Diego. Defender Dani Weatherholt shifted to a holding midfielder while Madison Hammond, who didn’t see much time for the Bold, was on the backline. Jasmyne Spencer was part of ACFC’s attack. She played for the Reign from 2018-2020 and was traded to the Houston Dash last season.
Angel City midfielder Savannah McCaskill and forward Christen Press are part of the club’s dangerous attack. McCaskill had Angel City’s inaugural goal, a header in the 49th minute.
“Playing a new team is always interesting because you don’t know a lot of their tendencies,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “They play a similar formation to us, which is different than what we played against with Portland. We’ve been trying to work on some of the things to prevent their front four from getting the ball and trying to expose them.
“(But) it’s important for us to get a rhythm in a game, not just concentrate on them. We all know what Christen Press can do, yeah, we all know what Savannah McCaskill can do. But it’s down to us to be able to solve that.”
Forming a de facto Western Conference, the four teams (Reign, Portland, Angel City, San Diego) competing in regional matches for the right to advance to the Challenge Cup knockout rounds are tied with one point each. The Reign, however, are listed last in the table due to the sixth tiebreaker — conduct cards obtained.
The Reign was shown four yellow cards against Portland.
“You have to have a tiebreaker on something, and maybe yellow cards is what it should be,” Harvey said. “It should be lower than sixth as an option. We’re not too caught up with that at the minute. … we believe we could’ve won the game if we would’ve done certain things a little bit better. That’s our focus, performance. And some of those bookings were crazy in the game on both sides.”
Bold forward Megan Rapinoe remains out with a calf injury. The U.S. international’s absence gives Harvey more opportunities to experiment with rotations and formations through Challenge Cup play.
Former Reign defender Paige Nielsen (illness) leads five Angel City players who are unavailable for selection Saturday.
“Pinoe is doing well,” Harvey said. “We just don’t want to push her too quickly. She’s very good at knowing her body and what she needs and we’re lucky that we’re in a position right now where we don’t need to push her on quite yet. If this was later in the season and it was getting to crunchtime, she would be closer than she is right now.”
