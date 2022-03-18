OL Reign were reintroducing themselves to Seattle on Friday, but rival Portland should know Sofia Huerta’s game.
The Thorns FC defense closed in on midfielder Angelina inches outside the penalty box, leaving open a pass to Huerta. With a little run to the ball, Huerta sent one of her signature right-footed bangers at goal. The score in the 19th minute marked the first of the season and official return to Lumen Field.
Portland didn’t take long to level the score and the Cascadia rivals were deadlocked in the second half, closing the NWSL Challenge Cup opener with a 1-1 draw.
“It was cool. I just hit the (expletive) out of it, to be honest, and it went in,” Huerta said. “We had some more opportunities that I wish we would’ve put away because we always want to get a clean sheet. Very disappointed we didn’t win. We just have to get better from here.”
Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce saved an attempt from forward Sophia Smith in the 28th minute. Thorns veteran Christine Sinclair was left unmarked at the top of the box and nailed the equalizer off the rebound.
The Reign continue tournament play March 26 against Angel City FC in California. This is the inaugural season for ACFC.
“It’s nice to get the season kind of started,” Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock said. “You can see that everybody’s been waiting to get these competitive games on the go. Every team is kind of in the same boat in wanting to get on the field and seeing where we’re at and what we’re working with. … It’s just great to be back in 2022.”
Reign original Megan Rapinoe didn’t start due to a calf injury, but she still made an appearance. The striker welcomed a crowd of 7,343 to Lumen with a brief pregame speech where she opened with a shout out to the Royal Guard supporters’ group.
“A big, special thank you to Bill and Teresa Predmore; none of this is possible without you,” Rapinoe said of the team’s founders and operators until selling a majority stake to France-based OL Groupe in 2019. “We love you (fans) so much and we look forward to putting a big show on every time we’re out here. Hopefully this is the first of many. Thank you and enjoy the show.”
The Reign’s first match at Lumen was defeating Portland 2-1 last summer as part of a doubleheader with the Sounders. Friday is the formal return since 2019 when the club moved to Tacoma to compete at Cheney Stadium. The Reign began play in the NWSL at Starfire Sports in Tukwila then played at Memorial Stadium in the shadow of the Space Needle at Seattle Center.
The Bold trimmed Lumen's northern stands with their flag, rose one at the Toyota Ram Deck and had their tongue-wagging shield plastered everywhere possible to mark their place in the facility. Lumen Field opened in 2002 on the footprint of the Kingdome as home of the NFL’s Seahawks and Sounders.
Glimpses of the Reign’s shared house were the Sounders tarps covering the upper deck seating and the massive No. 12 painted on seats in the lower east section to honor Seahawks fans.
“There wasn’t any added pressure for being here at Lumen,” Fishlock said of pregame nerves. “We have nothing to prove about whether we should be here or not. We won’t come into these games thinking we have to perform, or we have to do this or we have to do that or fans aren’t going to come. We’re so past that and over that. We come here and enjoy the game-day situation. It’s nice to be in such a big place and our locker room is great.”
Shoots of fire from behind the goal posts kicked off the night. Reign forward Veronica Latsko nearly increased the excitement with an open attempt in the sixth minute that went wide of goal.
Smith had an opportunity to give her side the lead in the 78th minute. She lured Tullis-Joyce off her line and won the ball to create an open goal. But Smith whiffed a right-footed attempt.
The sides were even in shots and possession of the ball, a nod to it being the first match of the season. For the Reign, it was a first with nearly all of the first-choice players due to the international break.
"We played some good stuff," said Reign coach Laura Harvey, who arrived early Friday and sat on the field again to absorb the environment. "This time I had the emotion of this feels a little bit more like home. It had a Memorial (Stadium) feel. The atmosphere was loud, it felt loud. So, it had an emotional tie but a little bit more of an upgrade in regards to the stadium."
