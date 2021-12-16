The OL Reign lost a pair of players in the National Women’s Soccer League’s expansion draft Thursday.
Midfielder Dani Weatherholt was taken by Angel City FC with the first pick. Defender Kristen McNabb was taken by San Diego Wave FC with the fourth pick.
Weatherholt signed before the 2020 season after previously playing in Orlando. McNabb has been with the Reign since she was drafted in 2017.
Basketball
• The 16-team Harwood Invite boys basketball tournament will begin its four-day run at Auburn High School on Saturday and will include perrennial state powers Garfield, O’Dea, Federal Way, Eastside Catholic and King’s as well as a few out-of-state teams ranked in their states.
• Carmer Gfeller scored 21 points to lead the Montana women (8-2) to an 83-57 win over visiting Seattle U (4-5). Jadynn Alexander had 13 points and three steals for the Redhawks.
• The Washington State women’s basketball team added a nonconference road game Sunday at Stony Brook in Long Island, New York. Tip-off is 11 a.m. and it will stream live on ESPN+.
Gymnastics
• Washington was picked to finish eightih (last) in the Pac-12 in the preseason coaches poll. Defending champ Utah was picked first.
More soccer
• Seattle Pacific’s Madison Ibale and Makena Rietz were named to the NCAA Division II women’s soccer Scholar All-America team by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
College football
• Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere is one of 11 players on the FCS ADA All-America Team.
• Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was named a finalist for the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
