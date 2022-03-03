NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Okta Inc., down $14.72 to $167.98.
The cloud identity management company gave investors a weak earnings forecast.
Veeva Systems Inc., down $37.46 to $193.16.
The provider of cloud-based software services gave Wall Street a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.
MGM Resorts International, down 38 cents to $43.35.
The owner of the Bellagio and MGM Grand casinos announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.
Anaplan Inc., up $2.33 to $49. The software developer gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Pure Storage Inc., up $3.39 to $29.89.
The data storage company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Box Inc., up 55 cents to $26.55.
The online storage provider gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down $1.99 to $19.34.
The clothing retailer warned investors that higher freight costs will hurt earnings.
Kroger Co., up $5.73 to $55.10.
The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain gave investors a strong profit forecast.
