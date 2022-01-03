PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mate Okros posted 15 points as Drexel narrowly beat Towson 65-61 on Monday night.
Okros shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.
Terry Nolan Jr. made a 3-pointer to give Towson a 61-58 lead with 1:44 to go but Drexel scored the game's final seven points, the last five from the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds.
The game marked the first Colonial Athletic Association matchup of the season for both teams.
Camren Wynter had 13 points and seven assists for Drexel (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Melik Martin added 11 points.
James Butler, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Dragons, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
Charles Thompson had 18 points for the Tigers (9-5). Cam Holden added 14 points. Nolan had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
