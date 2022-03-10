WASHINGTON (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 19 points, Francis Okoro had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Saint Louis rolled past La Salle 71-51 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday.
Fred Thatch Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Yuri Collins scored 13 points for Saint Louis (22-10).
Jhamir Brickus had 11 points for the Explorers (11-19). Khalil Brantley added 11 points.
