ST. LOUIS (AP) — Francis Okoro recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Louis to a 72-61 win over Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.
Yuri Collins had 17 points and six assists for Saint Louis (19-9, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Erik Reynolds II had 17 points for the Hawks (10-16, 4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Jordan Hall added 14 points. Ejike Obinna had 12 points.
