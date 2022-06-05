STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Aidan Meola had a go-ahead two-run single in the 10th inning, Nolan McLean followed with a two-out two-run homer and No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State rallied to beat Arkansas 14-10 on Sunday to stay alive in the Stillwater Regional.
Oklahoma State (42-21) and Arkansas (40-19) will square off for the third time on Monday with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line. The Razorbacks beat the Cowboys 20-12 in the first matchup.
Oklahoma State led 6-3 after five innings, but the Razorbacks battled back to take an 8-7 lead in the eighth when Michael Turner's two-run homer capped a three-run inning.
The Wildcats came right back, scoring three runs in the ninth on David Mendham's two-run double and a RBI double by Marcus Brown for a 10-8 lead. A throwing error at shortstop by Brown led to Brady Slavens driving in two unearned runs with a two-out single that sent the game to extra innings.
Riggio had three hits for the Cowboys, including an RBI single and a two-run homer. Mendham also had three RBIs. McLean (2-1) allowed the two unearned runs in two innings of work to get the win.
Brady Tygart (3-4) took the loss for Arkansas. He surrendered four runs on four hits, striking out the only two batters he retired. Cayden Wallace had three hits, including a solo homer, driving in three.
