ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caeden Trenkle had three hits and three RBIs, Roman Phansalkar struck out six in five innings and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State beat top-seeded TCU 8-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Oklahoma State (38-19) plays No. 5 seed Texas on Saturday, needing two wins to advance to the championship game. TCU (36-20) waits for the postseason announcements on Monday.
TCU scored three runs in two innings before Phansalkar entered in the third. Phansalkar (6-2) allowed two hits in the third, including an RBI double, but TCU only managed one more hit the rest of the way.
Zach Ehrhard and Griffin Doersching added two RBIs for Oklahoma State.
Bobby Goodloe had two hits and two RBIs for TCU. Caleb Bolden (4-2) allowed five hits and four earned runs in two innings. TCU was without coach Kirk Saarloos, who was suspended for two games by the NCAA after his ejection on Thursday.
