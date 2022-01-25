STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State says national champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were involved in an auto accident on Monday night, and both are responsive with non life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred as Ferrari and Rodriguez were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing. Ferrari was transported via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital, the school says in a press release.
Oklahoma State says law enforcement officials told the school there were no fatalities or serious injuries to anyone else involved in the accident.
Ferrari won the NCAA's 197-pound class last year. He won the 2018 Junior Folkstyle National Championship, earned a bronze medal representing the United States at the 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championships. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.
In 2021, Rodriguez was All-Big 12 in indoor and outdoor track and a second-team All-America outdoor performer.
