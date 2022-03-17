EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid, Kailer Yamamoto and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth in a row, beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 on Thursday night.
Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 27 saves for his first victory since Feb. 17.
Draisaitl scored his 40th of the season, and McDavid his 34th. Draisaitl became the fastest Oilers player to score 40 goals since Jimmy Carson in 1988-89.
Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, and Craig Anderson made 30 saves. The Sabres had won two straight.
UP NEXT
Sabres: At Calgary on Friday night.
Oilers: Host New Jersey on Saturday.
