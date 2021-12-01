ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is its offensive player of the year and freshman of the year.
Stroud led the nation's top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records, and his 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history; his 38 touchdown passes are third.
The Big Ten coaches’ all-conference first-team offense: quarterback, Stroud; running backs, Hassan Haskins, Michigan; Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State; receivers, Chris Olave, Ohio State; David Bell, Purdue; center, Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa; guards, Thayer Munford, Ohio State; Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin; tackles, Daniel Faalele, Minnesota; Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State; tight end, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.
Defensive and special teams honorees were announced Tuesday. The Associated Press will announce its Big Ten awards next week.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.