LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Garrett Wilson, Ohio State's leading receiver, will not play against Nebraska on Saturday.
Wilson's name was listed on Ohio State's pregame report of unavailable players. The Buckeyes do not announce the reason for a player's absence.
Wilson, projected to be a high NFL draft pick in 2022, has 43 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had caught at least one pass in 29 straight games.
The sixth-ranked Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) are 20-0 in conference games under coach Ryan Day. They are looking for their seventh straight win over the Huskers (3-6, 1-5).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.