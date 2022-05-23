COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State on Monday announced the firing of baseball coach Greg Beals after 12 seasons.
The school said Beals has been informed that he will not return for the 2023 season, which would have been the final year of his contract. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.
His firing comes after Ohio State finished 12th in the Big Ten this season with an 8-14 conference record. The Buckeyes were 21-30 overall.
Beals coached the Buckeyes since 2011, compiling a record of 346-288-1 (141-139 in the Big Ten). He led Ohio State to Big Ten tournament championships in 2016 and 2019. The Buckeyes advanced to NCAA regionals in 2016, 2018 and 2019 but didn't get out of the first round in any appearance.
