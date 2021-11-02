ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Isiah Cox had 106 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 35-33 on Tuesday night in the 97th edition of the Battle of the Bricks.
Ohio led 28-0 before Miami scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to get within 28-26 with 3:17 remaining on Jack Sorenson's 82-yard catch-and-run.
Facing a third-and-8, De’Montre Tuggle broke free for a 46-yard touchdown as Ohio rebuilt a nine-point lead with 1:35 to go. Miami scored 40 seconds later, but Tuggle recovered an onside kick to seal it.
Tuggle had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving for Ohio (2-7, 2-3 Mid-American Conference), which will finish with its first losing season since 2008. Rourke was 23 of 32 for 288 yards.
Ohio had lost its last three games by a combined 11 points. The Bobcats got out to a four-touchdown lead against Miami after Rourke and Cox connected on two touchdowns, of 25 and 33 yards, in less than three minutes early in the third quarter.
Sorenson set a school record with 283 yards receiving, and scored two touchdowns for Miami (4-5, 3-2). Brett Gabbert threw for 492 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
