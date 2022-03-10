WASHINGTON (AP) — Chuba Ohams had 20 points and 16 rebounds as eight-seeded Fordham beat ninth-seeded George Mason 54-49 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament's second round on Thursday.
Antrell Charlton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Fordham (16-15). Abdou Tsimbila added 10 rebounds.
Josh Oduro had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Patriots (14-16). Ronald Polite III added 10 points. Davonte Gaines had 10 rebounds.
Fordham faces top seed Davidson in Friday's quarterfinals.
