NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams had 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Fordham to a 50-47 win over George Mason on Sunday.
Antrell Charlton had six rebounds and six assists for Fordham (12-13, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Fordham’s Kyle Rose hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 52 seconds left for a 49-47 lead as the teams combined for just eight points in the final 5 minutes.
George Mason scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team, and went scoreless for the final 4 minutes, 52 seconds.
Xavier Johnson had 19 points for the Patriots (13-12, 6-6). Josh Oduro added 10 rebounds and four blocks. He also had eight turnovers. Davonte Gaines had six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.