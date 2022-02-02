NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Fordham to a 61-55 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.
Darius Quisenberry had 15 points and seven assists for Fordham (10-10, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Josh Colon-Navarro added 12 points. Abdou Tsimbila had four blocks.
Rhode Island scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Makhel Mitchell had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Rhode Island (12-8, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jalen Carey added 12 points. Antwan Walker had seven rebounds.
Jeremy Sheppard, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on Rhode Island, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).
