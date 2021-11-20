CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — CJ Ogbonna threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Southeast Missouri State knocked off UT Martin 31-14 on Saturday.
The FCS No. 8 Skyhawks managed only 278 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run by Zak Wallace and a 10-yard TD run by quarterback Dresser Winn. They did not score in the second half.
Ogbonna hit Will Weidemann with a 1-yard pass to open the scoring, then UT Martin took a 14-7 lead on the TD runs by Wallace and Winn. Ogbonna hit Terrell Jester for 7 yards to tie it at halftime.
Ogbonna and Jester connected for a 19-yard score midway through third quarter, then Ogbonna scored on a 23-yard run early in the fourth. Denny Doak kicked an 18-yard field goal to cap the scoring.
Ogbonna completed 14 of 25 passes for 205 yards. Shamenski Rucker gained 110 yards rushing on 28 carries for the Redhawks (4-7, 4-2 Ohio Valley).
Wallace had five carries for 112 yards and Winn completed nine of 21 passes for 68 yards.
UT Martin (9-2, 5-1) had already clinched the OVC championship. SEMO finishes tied for second with Austin Peay.
