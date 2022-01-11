RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a western Iowa police officer struck and killed a 12-year-old child with a patrol vehicle while headed to an apartment fire.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday near an intersection in the town of Red Oak. Dinkla said the officer was responding to the fire in “emergency mode."
Authorities identified the child as Vana Marie Redd and the officer as Reece Anderson, 22, of Red Oak.
The patrol is investigating the crash.
