A shooting, which involved Seattle police and the King County Sheriff's Office, was reported in the 300 block of Blanchard Street in Belltown on Wednesday afternoon, according to Seattle police.
A person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening. "No officers or deputies were injured during this encounter," the Seattle Police Department tweeted.
Few other details were immediately available.
Third Avenue was blocked to traffic between Lenora Street and Bell Street, and Blanchard was blocked between 2nd and 3rd avenues.
King County Metro said buses were being rerouted and warned commuters to expect service delays downtown. Buses were being rerouted off 3rd between Wall Street and Virginia Street, and off Blanchard Street west of 5th Avenue.
https://twitter.com/kcmetrobus/status/1220127536522375168
https://twitter.com/SeattlePD/status/1220123935901016064
https://twitter.com/SeattlePD/status/1220119384682688513
Wednesday's shooting marked the second shooting in the downtown area in 24 hours. A man was shot and killed at Westlake Center on Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.