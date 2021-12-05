CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties.
The team announced the change Sunday.
“I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change,” coach Matt Rhule said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”
Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take Brady's place for the rest of the season.
Brady was considered a major hire by Rhule before the 2020 season. He was the coordinator of LSU's prolific offense with quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019 when the Tigers won the national title. Then 30 years old, Brady was the NFL's youngest coordinator.
But the offense has struggled in Carolina. Entering their bye this week, the Panthers (5-7) ranked 28th with 308.7 yards per game, and 23rd in scoring 19.7 points each game. They started the season 3-0, but star running back Christian McCaffrey then was injured and the team has spiraled since. McCaffrey is hurt again and done for the season.
Rhule recently brought in Cam Newton at quarterback with Sam Darnold injured. Neither has done particularly well, but it's Brady who was let go.
