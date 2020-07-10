Redmond police arrested an off-duty Bellevue police officer during a domestic disturbance call early Thursday morning in north Redmond, authorities said.
The 48-year-old officer was booked on investigation of malicious mischief, fourth-degree domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call, according to Redmond police spokesperson Sgt. Julie Beard.
Beard declined to share specific details about the arrest or the officer to protect the victim’s privacy, but said the incident involved one of his family members. Officers reported minor injuries, but said medical attention was declined.
According to a statement from the Bellevue Police Department, the officer has been with the department for three years. He has since been placed on administrative leave while the department's Office of Accountability conducts its internal investigation, the statement said.
A Bellevue police spokesperson declined to comment and directed all questions to the Redmond Police Department.