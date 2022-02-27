FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 27 points and 14 rebounds as George Mason defeated George Washington 69-62 on Sunday.
D'Shawn Schwartz had 19 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (14-13, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines added eight rebounds.
Joe Bamisile had 18 points for the Colonials (11-16, 7-8). James Bishop added 16 points. Brayon Freeman had 12 points.
The Patriots evened the season series against the Colonials. George Washington defeated George Mason 77-76 on Jan. 17.
