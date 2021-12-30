SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Efe Odigie scored a season-high 22 points and Troy beat Texas State 78-63 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both squads.
Zay Williams scored 11 points for Troy (10-4) which won its fifth consecutive game. Khalyl Waters scored 10 and ball-hawking Duke Miles posted five steals.
The Trojans scored a season-high 45 points after halftime.
Isiah Small scored 17 points for the Bobcats (9-4), Nighael Ceaser 16 and Caleb Asberry 14.
