PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Efe Odigie recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Troy to a 69-62 win over No. 12-seed Little Rock in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
Duke Deen had 15 points for Troy (20-10). Kieffer Punter added 10 points.
Nikola Maric had 18 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-19). Jordan Jefferson added 17 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.