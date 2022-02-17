BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Efe Odigie recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Troy to a 67-61 win over Appalachian State on Thursday night.
Duke Deen had 16 points for Troy (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference).
Adrian Delph had 17 points for the Mountaineers (16-12, 10-5). Donovan Gregory added 17 points and CJ Huntley had 11 points.
The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Troy defeated Appalachian State 68-53 on Jan. 8.
