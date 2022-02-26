OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain and Micah Parrish scored 20 points apiece as Oakland got past Cleveland State 65-57 on Saturday. Parrish also had eight rebounds.
Jalen Moore had 16 points for Oakland (19-11, 12-7 Horizon League).
Torrey Patton had 15 points for the Vikings (19-9, 15-6). Deante Johnson added 15 points and 14 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge had six rebounds.
The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Oakland defeated Cleveland State 70-65 on Jan. 13.
