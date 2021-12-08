WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O'Neil had a season-high 22 points, hitting five of five 3-pointers, as American ended its seven-game losing streak, beating St. Francis (Pa.) 83-73 on Wednesday night.
Colin Smalls added 20 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds for American (3-7). Connor Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds.
American totaled 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team, and made 10 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.
Josh Cohen scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Red Flash (3-5). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 19 points. Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
