SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O’Hara accounted for two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Portland State 49-20 on Saturday night in a key Big Sky Conference matchup.
Sacramento State (8-2, 7-0) kept pace atop the conference standings with Montana State, which beat Idaho earlier in the day. The FCS 18th-ranked Hornets face UC Davis on the road next Saturday to conclude their regular season.
O’Hara completed 2 of 6 passes and tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Marshel Martin in the third quarter. He added 102 yards on the ground that included a 9-yard TD run that stretched the Hornets' lead to 42-14 early in the fourth.
Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Skattebo and was 16-of-28 passing for 218 yards for the Hornets. Skattebo added a 38-yard TD run and finished with 85 yards rushing.
Davis Alexander threw for 231 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for Portland State (5-5, 4-3).
