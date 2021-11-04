TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored on a power play at 3:43 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.
John Tavares tied it for Toronto with 41.1 seconds left in regulation and goalie Jack Campbell off for an extra attacker.
“Good job just sticking with it,” Tavares said. “You had to slug it out.”
In overtime, Tavares was slashed on a breakaway by Lightning captain Victor Hedman, and Nylander scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season on a one-timer.
“Auston (Matthews) gave a great pass right in my wheelhouse,” Nylander said. “I just wanted to rip it.”
Campbell made 24 saves, and Matthews and Mitch Marner each had two assists. Toronto improved to 6-4-1 with its fourth straight victory.
Patrick Maroon scored in the first period for two-time defending champion Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.
“The frustrating part is I didn’t feel like the Leafs beat us,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I feel like we just beat ourselves.”
The Lightning dropped to 5-3-2. They had won three in a row.
UP NEXT:
Lightning: At Ottawa on Saturday.
Maple Leafs: Host Boston on Saturday night.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.