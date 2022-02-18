There’s never been a more challenging or more important time to be a nurse. I’ve been reminded of this recently as I’ve taken shifts myself.
Everyone wants to support nurses, and we need to preserve access to health care for our community. House Bill 1868 in the Washington state Legislature is not the way to do it.
The bill sets rigid ratios limiting our ability to assign nurses according to the needs of each patient and abilities of each nurse. We do not have the depth of experience in our hospitals that we did five years ago — yet this applies a statewide, one-size-fits-all approach.
During this unprecedented nursing shortage, the proposed ratios would be impossible to meet. Hospitals would have to reduce services and close beds to avoid daily fines. Our hospital would potentially close 46 beds to meet ratios. COVID-19 has illustrated the effects of limited access and supply.
This bill keeps me up at night. The quality care our patients rely on would be harder to maintain. Ratios are not the solution to this crisis, and implementing it during a shortage is impossible. We must be nimble to care for every patient and be available to our community.
Alison Bradywood DNP, MPH, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
