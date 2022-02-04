While nurses are responsible for the quality and safety of your care, they have no say in how many nurses are needed to provide that care — even though they are the only ones who have the critical information needed to make that decision (the real-time condition of each patient and experience level of oncoming staff.) Imagine working in an environment where every day you can’t have what you need to do your work properly and ethically.
Instead of being aligned with the same goal, the situation now is nurses vs. hospital administration. Doesn’t it seem odd that nurses would have to fight hospitals for the staff they need to keep their patient’s safe (Safe Staffing Bill House Bill 1868, Senate Bill 5751)?
This battle is occurring because the system is fundamentally built on conflicting values: profit vs. service. And nowhere do these opposing values reveal themselves more than right now when hospitals are paying travelers lucrative salaries because their own nurses left to become travelers. And why not? From 2005 to 2015, the average nonprofit hospital CEO salary increased by 93% and increased 3% for nurses. Eventually consumers will be footing these exorbitant costs.
Kathleen Bartholomew, RN, MN, Ellensburg
