There are 82 bowl slots available in the FBS — for what should be a more normal postseason after several bowls last season were canceled.
So far, 36 teams have secured bowl eligibility by getting to the six-win mark. That includes Texas-El Paso, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.
Here's the full list of teams that have secured bowl eligibility:
Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Auburn
Baylor
BYU
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
Fresno State
Georgia
Houston
Iowa
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisiana-Lafayette
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Mississippi
N.C. State
Nevada
Northern Illinois
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
SMU
Texas A&M
Texas-El Paso
Texas-San Antonio
Utah State
Virginia
Wake Forest
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.