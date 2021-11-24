DENVER (AP) — The short-handed Denver Nuggets confirmed Wednesday that guard PJ Dozier's season is over after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a 119-100 loss at Portland on Tuesday night.
Dozier got hurt when he landed awkwardly after cutting across the lane for a layup late in the first quarter while being guarded by Cody Zeller. He crumpled to the floor grabbing his left knee.
The Nuggets have been hit hard by injuries and have lost five in a row after starting out 9-4 despite the absence of star guard Jamal Murray, who isn't expected back from a torn ACL until the spring.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been out three games with a sprained right wrist, rookie Bones Hyland is out with a sprained right ankle and rising star Michael Porter Jr. has missed several games with a back injury.
The Denver Post reported that Porter has a nerve issue that could require season-ending surgery just months after he signed a five-year, rookie-scale max extension with the Nuggets that is guaranteed for $145.3 million and could be worth up to $172 million.
The Nuggets host the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at Ball Arena before heading out on a seven-game trip.
__
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.