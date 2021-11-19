DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist.
Jokic appeared to hurt the wrist the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. The Nuggets big man is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
“Any time any team in this league loses a really, really good player, and you’re talking about a guy that’s playing at an incredible level for a long period of time, it’s always a challenge,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.
Jokic missed a win over Indiana on Nov. 10 as he served a one-game suspension for his role in a fracas with Miami's Markieff Morris.
The Nuggets were already without Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).
