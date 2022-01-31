PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Donchevell Nugent had a season-high 23 points as Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Morgan State 79-72 on Monday night.
Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland Eastern Shore (7-9, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dom London added 13 points.
Chad Venning had 15 points for the Bears (7-11, 2-4). Sherwyn Devonish added 13 points. Keith McGee had 13 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
