Re: “With Washington’s nuclear targets, Putin’s war feels closer to home” [March 7, Opinion]:
Kudos to Nicholas Mele for raising the consciousness of fellow Washingtonians as to the reality of nuclear weapons disaster possibilities literally in our own back yard.
Unlike even the most powerful conventional weapons, nuclear weapons, through accident or deliberate use, could end all life on our planet through a nuclear winter. Weapons with that potential need to be totally eliminated from the face of the Earth.
Louise Lansberry, Seattle
