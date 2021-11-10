Wind and solar alone are not going to reverse our climate emergency. We need nuclear power.

In college I worked in a research lab with nuclear materials, safely. My profession requires familiarity with the details of radiation safety. So as a geek with a 40-year history of concern for our environment, I wrote a series of newsletters for my patients about nuclear power a few years ago.

The executive summary is that we are far more familiar with all aspects of nuclear power generation than we are with the consequences of climate change. Every problem attendant upon nuclear power will be far easier to solve than the problems we face with accelerating environmental damage.

Please, learn about nuclear power.

Douwe Rienstra, M.D., Port Townsend

