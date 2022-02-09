Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Top streams of the week
Zoë Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic tech worker who overhears what she believes is a murder in Steven Soderbergh's "KIMI" (2022, R). When no one believes her, she investigates on her own. Set and partly shot in Seattle, it's something of a 21st-century twist on "Rear Window" for the surveillance culture. Rita Wilson co-stars. (HBO Max)
Kristin Stewart earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Princess Diana in
"Spencer" (2021, R), Pablo Larraín's intimate drama set over a troubled Christmas weekend as she suffers under the constant watch and criticism of the Royal Family. (Hulu)
"Flee" (Denmark, 2021, PG-13, with subtitles), the true story of an Afghan-born man in Denmark relating his escape from Taliban-run Afghanistan in the early 1980s, earned Oscar nominations in three categories: international feature, documentary and animated feature. (Hulu)
Arriving in advance of Valentine's Day is "Marry Me" (2022, PG-13), a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez as a superstar singer who impulsively marries a stranger (Owen Wilson as a divorced dad) when she discovers her fiancé (Maluma) cheated on her. It begins streaming Feb. 11 (and opens in theaters Feb. 10). (Peacock)
For a less sentimental romantic comedy, "I Want You Back" (2022, R) stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as strangers who team up to win back their respective exes (Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood) after getting dumped on the same weekend. (Amazon Prime Video)
Joe Carnahan directs the violent crime thriller "Copshop" (2021, R), starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo as killers whose smackdown in a small-town police station is interrupted by a corrupt cop, a garrulous serial killer and a whole lot of guns. (Peacock)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in the limited series "The Girl Before" (TV-MA) as a woman who gets eerie premonitions after moving into a modern minimalist house where the previous inhabitant (Jessica Plummer) died. David Oyelowo co-stars in the four-part Hitchcockian thriller based on the novel by J.P. Delaney. (HBO Max)
Based on a true story, the limited series "Inventing Anna" (2022, TV-MA) stars Julia Garner as a German woman who conned New York’s elite by posing as an heiress and Anna Chlumsky as the reporter who uncovered the fraud. Laverne Cox co-stars in the Shonda Rhimes production. (Netflix)
The fifth season of the cult series "Rick and Morty" (TV-14), an animated comedy of weird science and dysfunctional family life, is on both Hulu and HBO Max.
Sunday's "Super Bowl LVI" streams live on Peacock.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
"King Richard" (2021, PG-13) stars Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in this drama based on the complicated early life of the tennis champions. Also on DVD and at Redbox.
"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" (2021, not rated) is a reboot of the science-fiction action franchise based on the video game. Also on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
Bill Murray stars as a curmudgeon who befriends a lonely boy in "St. Vincent" (2014, PG-13), co-starring Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts.
Domestic robots stage a revolution in "Bigbug" (France, TV-MA, with subtitles), a science fiction comedy from "Amélie" director Jean-Pierre Jeunet.
Other streams
The limited series documentary "Everything's Gonna Be All White" (not rated) explores the many facets of racism, exploitation and discrimination in American history. New episodes on Fridays. (Showtime Anytime)
Lorna Watson plays a crime-solving Catholic nun in "Sister Boniface Mysteries: Season 1" (not rated), a British murder mystery set in rural 1960s England. (BritBox)
The young-adult romantic drama "Snowdrop: Season 1" (South Korea, TV-PG, with subtitles) is set against the 1987 democracy movement in South Korea. (Disney+)
