ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-based company said Wednesday it plans to build a $2.5 billion aluminum plant near the Gulf Coast in southwest Alabama, where it will mainly produce metal for drink cans.
Novelis Inc. said the recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, will use low-carbon processes, and more than half of its capacity will go towards aluminum sheets that are used to produce beverage cans in North America. It will also produce aluminum for vehicle production.
The company described the project, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mobile, as the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in four decades. It will create about 1,000 jobs in Alabama's primary beach county, Baldwin.
Work has already started at the site, located near Interstate 65, and the company said it expects to begin production in 2025.
Novelis, with more than $17 billion in net sales, is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited and the main metals company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate with headquarters in Mumbai.
