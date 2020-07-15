University of Washington medical researchers now project that by the first day of October, 200,000 Americans will have died from COVID-19, given the current rate of infections across the country. Nevertheless, Vice President Mike Pence, the nominal head of the Trump administration's very nominal coronavirus-response effort, says concern about the mounting infections and deaths is "overblown."

For his part, President Donald Trump is looking forward to

an upcoming 19,000-person political rally where participants will not be

required to wear masks or socially distance themselves, despite the fact

that the host city, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has seen a serious rise in the number

of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

The Trump White House, Republican congressional leaders and

most GOP governors have consistently painted the rosiest possible picture of

the national health crisis and have made getting the economy back on track

their top priority, even as the death toll has passed 100,000, including about

50,000 people who have died in nursing homes. Even though numbers of

infections have now shot up in many red states, the Republicans insist that is

not evidence of a second wave of the virus.

That is actually true - because the first wave has not

stopped spreading.

Compare the American experience with continental Europe. Not

that long ago, Italy and Spain had terrifying rates of infections. France and

Germany were not in great shape either. Now, Europeans have gotten their

numbers down to a very manageable level, their societies are reopening and

their economies are getting back on track. European governments put together

rational plans to fight the pandemic, and they seem to have worked.

In the United States, there has been no coherent national plan and, as a result, there will be tens of thousands of additional deaths, and the economy will continue to teeter on the brink of uncertainty. When the perennially dysfunctional Italian government performs better than the U.S. administration, one has to wonder just when we will make American great again.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons