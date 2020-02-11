Ticket sales for the Seattle Dragons home opener Saturday against the Tampa Bay Vipers have surpassed 25,000, and the team hopes the crowd at CenturyLink Field will reach 30,000, Dragons president Ryan Gustafson said Tuesday.
“We’re going to keep it going; the demand has really gone through the roof since Saturday (when the team lost 31-19 at DC in its first game), and we’re really excited about it,” he said. “It’s an exciting start. Seattle fans love their football. They are excited about this team and we’re grateful about that.”
The team added 1,000 seats Monday at $24 each, “and I think they sold out in 20 minutes,” Gustafson said.
The Dragons will continue to add available seats if the demand warrants it.
Season-ticket sales have also spiked, Gustafson said. He confirmed reports that Seattle leads the XFL in season-ticket sales, but said he has not been authorized by the league to report the number.
Silvers expected to play
Starting quarterback Brandon Silvers did not participate in Tuesday’s practice after turning his ankle late in the 31-19 loss to the DC Defenders, but Dragons coach Jim Zorn expects Silvers to be ready for Saturday’s game.
“I think Brandon is going to be fine," Zorn said. "He's got a little low-ankle sprain and we are just being precautionary with him and let it rest another day,” Zorn said.
Isaiah Battle, expected to be the starting left tackle, and starting receiver Kasen Williams, both missed the opener and are not expected to play this week.
Battle, a former Seahawk, has an injured ankle that Zorn said is improving. "He is starting to run indoors,” on a treadmill, Zorn said.
Still, Zorn ruled out the possibility of Battle playing this week. Zorn said Williams, a former UW Husky and Seahawk, is a “longshot” to play this week as he recovers from a quad injury.
Too much information?
Zorn said he was “absolutely shocked” that the TV broadcast included audio of him calling plays from the sideline.
“I think it gave a fan a chance to hear and see something they’ve never heard before, but I felt very exposed,” Zorn said. “Information on a football team has to be guarded a little bit, so we just got it right out there. I know it had to be fun for everybody, but not super fun for me to reveal all that stuff. But I was glad I didn’t stutter or fumble the play calls.”
Notes
Offensive coordinator Mike Riley will not return to the team this week while he continues to deal with a family matter. Zorn, who is calling plays in Riley’s absence, does not know if or when Riley will return to the team.
* Zorn said his team “played with heart and courage” against DC, but lamented a pair of interceptions, a fumble and a blocked punt. “Even though we stressed and talked about those things not happening and (that they) can’t happen, they did. … We’ll look at it and learn from it.”